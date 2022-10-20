Channel 4 News
20 Oct 2022

Liz Truss resigns: Will Boris Johnson be next PM?

Political Editor

If a week is a long time in politics this one is seismic: by the end of next week Britain will yet again have a new Prime Minister.

After all the political chaos of Liz Truss’ tumultuous 45 days in Number 10, once again it is up to the Tory Party to choose who runs the country.

Nominations open now, and close on Monday. Candidates will need the backing of  at least 100 MPs to compete.

When they get to only two candidates, the MPs will have an indicative vote between them. After that, if no one drops out, Tory members might have their say.