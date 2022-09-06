Liz Truss delivers first speech as PM

Addressing the nation for the first time as prime minister, Liz Truss insisted that the country could “ride out the storm” caused by the energy crisis.

Before she arrived in Downing Street to make that speech, stormy weather had made her journey to and from Balmoral to metaphorically “kiss hands” with the Queen a challenge in itself.

But once she was there she claimed that although it would not be easy to deal with the “severe global headwinds” that were “holding Britain back”, she was determined to deliver.