Liz Truss appoints new ministers and takes on Sir Keir Starmer at PMQs

No slip-ups, but no knockout blows – if Labour hoped Liz Truss would stumble in her first Prime Minister’s Questions, they would have been disappointed.

Instead, something strange happened: an actual exchange of political views.

Ms Truss once again ruled out paying for a freeze on energy prices through a windfall tax, prompting an accusation by Sir Keir Starmer that she was saddling the cost on working people.

And while we’ll have to wait till tomorrow to get the details of that plan, the new government did do something today: shelving a new bill of rights.