Despite the spiralling costs, the years of delay, the environmental objections and the Tory backbench concerns – the new HS2 rail link will go ahead – first linking London to Birmingham and then a second phase on to Manchester and Leeds.

Boris Johnson insisted it would bring prosperity across the country – and promised a full time minister to take charge of keeping costs under control.

But there are plenty of Tory backbenchers who remain deeply critical of the whole project.