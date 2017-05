Two years ago Jeremy Corbyn was two hundred to one outsider in the Labour leadership contest. He defied those odds to win. Now he is in another race to be the next Prime Minister – and many say the odds are stacked against him again. According to his devoted supporters, his idealism is exactly what the country needs. But to his detractors, he’s made Labour simply unelectable. So what motivates him and what’s the future of the Corbyn project?