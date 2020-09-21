Is Queen about to turn her back on the grouse shooting industry?

Warning: this report contains scenes of animal cruelty.

It’s long been under scrutiny over the potential damage it does to wildlife and the environment.

Now the government’s decision to exempt hunting and shooting from the Covid rule of six has led many to turn their fire on the grouse-shooting industry.

And as the season reaches its peak, there are moves afoot from both the Scottish Parliament and the Labour Party to regulate what’s happening to our moors.

Our chief correspondent Alex Thomson has been to the North York Moors.