Dredging to create the UK’s biggest Freeport on Teesside could wipe out yet more sea life along the coast of North East England, according to marine experts.

Last month, research suggested that toxic pollution could be to blame for marine life deaths, prompting the Government to investigate.

Now, fresh video – passed exclusively to this programme – shows new dredging and piling work on the Freeport’s riverbank, which could pose another threat to sea life.