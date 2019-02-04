Channel 4 News
Interview with family of bullied refugee schoolboy forced to move home

They fled the war in Syria hoping for a new, safer, life in Britain. But now the family of a teenage boy, whose bullying at school in Huddersfield was captured on video, have been forced to move hundreds of miles away after they were threatened with renewed violence.

Tonight they tell this programme they got no help from their local council while the school failed to protect their son. Their daughter was also bullied so badly she tried to take her own life. Fatima Manji reports and we should warn you, her report contains distressing scenes.