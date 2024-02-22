Inside one family court battle over a child now settled in Northern Cyprus

10 years of legal battles, 30 court hearings, 60 court orders and 6 judgements have failed to resolve an embittered parental dispute over the care of one British child. That child and her mother are now settled in Turkish-controlled Northern Cyprus – which has no extradition treaty with the UK.

And it’s become one of more than a hundred cases prosecuted for child abduction. The father has described it as every parent’s nightmare.

Channel 4 News has been granted what’s called a transparency order, to reveal what goes on behind the usually closed doors of the family courts.