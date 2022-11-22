Infected blood scandal: family claim racial stereotyping contributed to mother’s death

When Sultana Chowdhury gave birth in 1987, she needed a blood transfusion. The blood she was given was infected with Hepatitis C – and she became a victim of what’s described as one of the worst treatment disasters in the history of the NHS.

But unlike many victims of the infected blood scandal of the ‘70s and ‘80s, Sultana lived for years without ever being diagnosed. The cause of her ill health was not determined until 24 years later, and not in time to effectively manage the illness, which took her life in August.

Her family believe she might have been treated differently because of her Bangladeshi heritage.

Warning, this report contains distressing themes.