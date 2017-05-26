IFS questions Tory and Labour manifestos

The think-tank, the Institute for Fiscal Studies, has said both the Conservatives and the Labour Party aren’t being honest about the economic consequences of their manifesto proposals. It didn’t look at the manifestos of the Lib Dems, Ukip and other parties.

The IFS warned that the Tories’ pledges to boost NHS spending may well be undeliverable and Labour’s plans for taxing the rich and big business includes factual mistakes and optimistic assumptions.