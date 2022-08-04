Channel 4 News
4 Aug 2022

‘If we don’t see action, this is going to be a cold and dark winter for so many people,’ says Joseph Rowntree Foundation Adviser

The Bank of England governor was at pains to explain the role of soaring energy prices in driving inflation, with the regulator Ofgem confirming it will now update its price cap more frequently.

It says that customers face “a very challenging winter ahead”.

Earlier Fatima spoke to Dale Vince, the founder of energy supplier Ecotricity. And Katie Schmucker from the anti-poverty charity, the Joseph Rowntree Foundation, and began by asking her how this bleak economic outlook is going to affect the average household.