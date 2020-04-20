An NHS doctor has taken her campaign about the lack of PPE to Downing Street.

More than 50 NHS staff have lost their lives after contracting Covid-19.

Dr Abdul Chowdhury was one of those who died.

He had written to Boris Johnson complaining about the lack of PPE for NHS staff.

Meanwhile, another NHS doctor has taken her campaign about the lack of PPE to Downing Street.

I spoke with Dr Viz and began by asking her why she was protesting.