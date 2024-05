The use of hotels to house people seeking asylum has been costly and controversial.

Now the spending watchdog says the Home Office’s policy of moving them out of hotels has been rushed and there’s little to show for the money so far.

The public accounts committee also says there’s no credible plan to implement the government’s Rwanda scheme.

Our communities editor Darshna Soni has been following the story of one hotel in Kegworth and reports now on what happened when it was closed down.