Construction on the HS2 high-speed rail project officially started today, as the company said it would create 22,000 jobs.

Boris Johnson hailed the project as “crucial for our country”, although critics say it will damage the environment, and now that more people are working from home, the huge costs of the scheme could be far better spent.

Hundreds of protesters are still camping out trying to protect forests along its route. We report from a protest camp in Denham in Buckinghamshire.