How will Liz Truss tackle the climate crisis?

From droughts across Europe to devastating floods in Pakistan, the last few weeks alone have provided more evidence of the devastating impact of the climate emergency.

Although Liz Truss has pledged to stick to the legally binding target of net zero emissions by 2050, it’s less clear how she plans to get there.

She says she’ll do away with green levies on energy bills, take more oil and gas from the North Sea, and has appointed Jacob Rees-Mogg – who’s dismissed what he calls climate “alarmism” – to the key brief of Business and Energy Secretary.