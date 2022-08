The atmospheric call of the curlew is a well-loved sound that echoes across our landscape.

But over the last 30 years it has been falling silent.

It is now one of our most threatened British birds, and is one of the 15 percent of our species facing extinction.

Many of these creatures, like curlews and dormice, now require human support to prevent them dying out.

We’ve been following the scientists fighting to give these vulnerable species a future.