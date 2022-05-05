‘Horrendous, inhumane and degrading treatment’ – inquest hears about prisoner death

The governor of one of England’s most violent jails has described the treatment of a 35-year-old prisoner who suffered a drugs overdose and later died as “nothing short of inhumane and degrading”.

An inquest jury today found there were serious and significant failures by prison and health staff at Chelmsford Prison to intervene as David Morgan’s condition worsened.

This programme has obtained exclusive footage of what happened – and we understand that an internal prison inquiry uncovered a “damaging and uncaring” culture among some of its officers.

