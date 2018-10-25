Channel 4 News
25 Oct 2018

Home Secretary apologises for DNA tests on immigrants

The Home Secretary Sajid Javid has apologised after it emerged that the government had been illegally requiring immigrants to provide DNA samples as part of their visa applications.

A review by the Home Office found at least 449 cases where letters had been sent with the demand. Among those affected by the guidance were relatives of Gurkha soldiers and Afghan nationals who had worked for the UK government. The apology follows an internal review launched four months ago.