Home Secretary apologises for DNA tests on immigrants

The forecast for the next 5 days
Catch up on TV bulletins
Delivered daily to your inbox
The Home Secretary Sajid Javid has apologised after it emerged that the government had been illegally requiring immigrants to provide DNA samples as part of their visa applications.
A review by the Home Office found at least 449 cases where letters had been sent with the demand. Among those affected by the guidance were relatives of Gurkha soldiers and Afghan nationals who had worked for the UK government. The apology follows an internal review launched four months ago.