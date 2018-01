Hundreds of Hollywood writers, directors and actresses have launched a fighting fund to help American women sexually harassed at work take legal action. The Time’s Up campaign, backed by British stars including Emma Watson and Thandie Newton – is designed to help women in low paid industries who can’t afford to pay for their own legal help – from agriculture to bar work. And the clarion call for action has been taken up here too. A warning – there is flash photography in Jane Deith’s report.