Health workers risking their lives on coronavirus frontline

We applaud them from our windows, we are inspired by their courage: the health care workers thrust into the frontline of the coronavirus crisis, risking their own lives to save others.

News has just come in of a 15th NHS worker who has died.

The death was also announced today of a doctor who specialised in treating the elderly.

He joins several medical workers who risked their lives to save others, including nurse Thomas Harvey, who was 57 and lived in east London.

His family say they feel that despite devoting his life to helping others – the care that he needed was not available to him.