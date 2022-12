US government employee Anne Sacoolas has avoided jail and been given a suspended sentence for causing the death of teenage motorcyclist Harry Dunn.

She was sentenced at the Old Bailey today – more than three years after hitting the 19-year-old as she drove on the wrong side of the road near a US military base in Northamptonshire.

Harry Dunn’s family had fought to bring her to justice but the US authorities had told Sacoolas not to fly back to the UK.