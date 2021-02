Warning: this report contains distressing images.

Harrowing police custody footage has been played to an inquest into the death of a 39-year-old father in 2013.

Leon Briggs was suffering serious mental health problems when he was restrained by police in Luton then transported to a police cell by a firearms unit.

Channel 4 News applied to the Coroner to release the crucial video which shows the moments leading up to Mr Briggs’ death.