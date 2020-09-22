Greenpeace criticised by UK fishing industry for dumping giant boulders in North Sea to prevent “illegal” fishing

Dangerous, illegal and irresponsible – that’s how UK fishing organisations have described the actions of Greenpeace in the North Sea after campaigners dumped giant boulders in the Dogger Bank.

The largest shallow sandbank in British waters in a conservation zone off the east coast of England. The area provides a habitat for a wide range of species which activists say are being threatened by illegal fishing.

Our Chief Correspondent, Alex Thomson, has been out at sea – and has this exclusive report from the Dogger Bank.