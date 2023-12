The Government has promised that in future no-one will suffer the same injustices as the survivors and bereaved relatives of the Hillsborough Disaster.

It’s agreeing to a new charter – but stopped short of the ‘Hillsborough Law’ which campaigners have long demanded.

97 people died as a result of a crush during the FA Cup semi-final in 1989 – Britain’s worst sporting disaster. Campaigners say they’re still seeking justice – as our chief correspondent Alex Thomson reports.