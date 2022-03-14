Government launches scheme to house refugees from Ukraine

Refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine now have the chance of finding shelter in the spare rooms of British homes.

The government launched its Homes for Ukraine scheme this afternoon.

Individuals, community groups or businesses who want to help can register their interest on a government website. But it will be up to them to find the Ukrainians they want to help through their own connections or charities. They must offer their rooms for at least six months and will get paid £350 a month in expenses.