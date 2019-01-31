Channel 4 News
31 Jan 2019

Government admits time is running out for Brexit

Political Editor

The Government has admitted that time is running out to pass all the laws needed for Britain’s departure, and Parliament’s half term break has been cancelled.

Meanwhile, Labour MPs who say they will back Theresa May’s deal have been branded “cowards and facilitators” by another MP from their own party.

The row broke out after Theresa May promised extra money for former coal mining communities in an attempt to win more support from Opposition members.

