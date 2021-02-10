Gordon Brown calls for action to help people with learning disabilities get financial support

Some of the most vulnerable people in the UK can’t access tens of millions of pounds of their own money.

That’s because young people with learning disabilities are locked out of a government saving scheme called the Child Trust Fund, because they lack the mental capacity to manage money when they turn 18.

Speaking exclusively to this programme, the man who created the fund almost 20 years ago – the former Prime Minister Gordon Brown – says the government must “bang heads together” and “act immediately” to end it.