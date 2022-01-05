Ghislaine Maxwell is guilty

Our investigations editor details what we learnt from the trial and the testimonies from the key witnesses – and we look ahead to the next chapter in a story that is not yet over.

Ghislaine Maxwell was found guilty of grooming and trafficking underage girls for the sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

For the victims, this is a rare moment of justice after so many years living in silence and fear.

But it may also just be the start of more questions about the network that Epstein and Maxwell operated: who else was involved and what does this mean for Prince Andrew, a friend of both the guilty parties.

On today’s Fourcast, our investigations editor, Job Rabkin, details what we learnt from the trial and the testimonies from the key witnesses – and we look ahead to the next chapter in a story that is not yet over.