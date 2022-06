It was a sophisticated sting involving covert cameras and hidden microphones.

In the largest investigation of its type, the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds teamed up with the police to bring a gamekeeper to justice. Their aim was to try to protect birds of prey.

Those birds of prey, such as buzzards and red kites, are often killed by gamekeepers who want to keep pheasant and grouse populations high for lucrative shooting parties.

Warning: There are images of dead birds in this report.