G7: Boris Johnson tells leaders they must combat post-pandemic inequality

Handshakes have been replaced by elbow bumps, as the G7 leaders meet in Cornwall for their first face to face summit of the pandemic.

The modest goals on their agenda include tackling climate change and providing a billion Covid vaccines to the rest of the world.

Boris Johnson, that unabashed Alpha male, kicked off the proceedings with a pledge to tackle global inequality – promising to “build back better” from the pandemic in “a more equal, more gender neutral and perhaps more feminine way”.

Editor: Philippa Collins.

Camera operators: Stephen Hird, Jamie Beard and Ken McCallum.

Producer: Robert Hamilton.