29 Sep 2018

From mental health struggles to world class cyclist

Health and Social Care Correspondent

For the cyclist Selso Fonseca – sport has turned his life around. Originally from Portugal, the 37 year old moved to Cardiff over a decade ago. With a history of mental health problems, Selso was struggling until he discovered that riding a bike gave him a physical and mental boost. He’s now a world class ultra cyclist and tomorrow will attempt to beat the world record for the longest distance cycled in six hours.

