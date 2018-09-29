From mental health struggles to world class cyclist

The forecast for the next 5 days
For the cyclist Selso Fonseca – sport has turned his life around. Originally from Portugal, the 37 year old moved to Cardiff over a decade ago. With a history of mental health problems, Selso was struggling until he discovered that riding a bike gave him a physical and mental boost. He’s now a world class ultra cyclist and tomorrow will attempt to beat the world record for the longest distance cycled in six hours.