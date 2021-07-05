Fears Biomass green revolution could be fuelling habitat loss

For supporters of Biomass, it is a vital tool in helping the UK switch away from fossil fuels. Biomass involves burning energy crops or waste timber in power stations that used to burn coal.

Its defenders say it is greener because plants and trees capture carbon as they grow, so releasing it again as they are burnt adds no more to the atmosphere.

But Channel 4 News can reveal that demand from power stations, such as Drax in Yorkshire, is driving the loss of old forests which many argue should be protected.

Producers: Simon Roach

Filmmaker: Wil Davies