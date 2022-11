As global leaders descend on Sharm-El-Sheik for COP 27, the family of a British Egyptian activist are appealing to them to speak out as they fear he may die in prison.

Alaa Abd El Fattah has spent nearly a decade incarcerated by Egypt’s military regime.

He’s been on hunger strike for months and will now stop drinking water too, leaving his family fearful he could die before the climate change summit ends.