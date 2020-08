A generation ago Gordon Brown’s mantra was “every child matters”.

When he launched the Child Trust Funds, which encouraged families to save for their children’s future, he stressed every child should have assets and no child be left out.

The trusts gave £250 pounds to each child when they were born. The accounts could then be topped up by parents until the child turned 18.

But now as they mature, our most vulnerable young people are finding themselves locked out from their own money.