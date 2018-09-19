EU leaders react to May’s Brexit deal 

Theresa May’s having dinner tonight at the Felsenreitschule, an old theatre in Salzburg well known from the closing scenes in ‘The Sound of Music’. She’s got a ten-minute slot to make her Brexit pitch and convince the EU leaders present to back her Chequers plan.

But the path to the seems far from clear, with the European Council President, Donald Tusk, warning the UK’s proposals will need to be reworked. So how will the EU’s major players go about solving a problem like Theresa?