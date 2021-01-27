England’s schools will not reopen until March 8 at earliest

England’s lockdown will continue at least until March 8.

Boris Johnson said today that schools will not reopen before then – the earliest moment that the most vulnerable could all be protected by the vaccine.

Other lockdown restrictions might be eased after that. Northern Ireland’s lockdown already runs to March. Wales and Scotland will review their plans in the next few days.

But for travellers arriving anywhere in the UK, stricter measures are coming, with passengers arriving from certain countries to be required to quarantine for 10 days in a hotel.