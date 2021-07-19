England’s Covid restrictions lifted – what has changed?

Amid his own Covid isolation, the prime minister was forced to give today’s crucial briefing on the end of most Covid restrictions in England from Chequers.

This as Labour charges Boris Johnson with recklessness, and Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi warns the numbers will get worse before they get better. Tonight, the US has warned its citizens against travelling to the UK at all.

Infections across the country remain high, with 39,950 new cases in 24 hours and just under 40,000 new daily cases were reported, with 19 deaths recorded. Just 18,000 people got their first dose of the vaccine yesterday, while more than 128,000 people got their second jab.

NHS England figures also show that most regions now have more Covid patients in hospital than at any time since mid-March.