Edinburgh Book festival: Baillie Gifford should drop fossil fuel investment, says climate activist

What we’re seeing in Hawaii is the latest in a string of environmental catastrophes this summer.

The alarming frequency of these events has many feeling anxious and despondent about the climate crisis.

But one of the UK’s leading climate activists Mikaela Loach says we must re-frame our thinking and see it as an opportunity to change which she describes in her new book – the one she’s currently promoting at the Edinburgh Book festival.

She’s also one of more than 50 authors who’ve threatened to boycott the event next year if its major sponsor Baillie Gifford doesn’t drop its investments in fossil fuel companies.

Greta Thunberg already pulled out last week after accusing the sponsors of greenwashing.