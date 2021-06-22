Donaldson becomes DUP leader after Poots’ resignation

In Northern Ireland, the Democratic Unionist Party is getting its third leader in two months.

Their Westminster leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson is taking over leadership of the DUP after no rival candidates put themselves forward to contest the election.

The party’s previous leader Edwin Poots resigned after just three weeks in post after an internal party row.

Sir Jeffrey is becoming leader as arguments over the future of the Northern Ireland protocol intensify.

Credits:

Josh Ho – Camera and editor

Robert Hamilton – Producer