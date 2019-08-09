Does Boris Johnson have a popularity problem with women?

The forecast for the next 5 days
The Prime Minister describes himself as a feminist. But a new survey from Datapoll suggests women are more likely to describe Boris Johnson in negative terms.
Women surveyed were more likely than men to say that Boris Johnson makes them feel “uneasy”, “disappointed” and “disgusted”.
They were less likely to say he made them feel confident, excited or happy.
Fatima Manji has been hitting the streets asking women how they feel about Mr Johnson.