Covid-19 passports ‘won’t be implemented in UK until at least 21 June’

Hours before AstraZeneca announced they were pausing trials for their vaccine in children, the Prime Minister appeared at an AstraZeneca factory encouraging people to keep getting vaccinated.

Mr. Johnson is also accused of reneging on his promise of a ‘one way road to freedom’ by putting so-called Covid passports to the test, a powerful group of Conservative backbenchers have said today.

Trials of covid status certificates are set to go ahead later in England this month at large-scale events – but they won’t be implemented until at least June the 21st.