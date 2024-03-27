Covert recordings prove Post Office covered up scandal for years

When the public inquiry into the Horizon scandal resumes next month, Post Office executives will again be questioned over what they knew, when, and what they did about it.

This programme has obtained secret recordings of conversations over a decade ago between senior Post Office executives and the independent forensic accountants hired to find out whether sub-postmasters were to blame for the shortfalls at branches using the Horizon system. And, as we exclusively report, they prove beyond doubt that the Post Office covered up the scandal for years as they continued to pursue innocent employees through the courts.

Produced by Nanette van der Laan.