As the search goes on to find someone prepared to take on the UK’s most important climate change job, where next for the government’s pledge to make Britain carbon neutral by 2050?

This week ministers announced they were bringing forward their target to phase out coal by a year, yet Cumbria County Council has just approved plans to build the country’s first deep coal mine for 30 years.

And they claim the mine will be carbon neutral. Alex Thomson has been to find out what that means.