Costa del Surge: should you holiday abroad?

Travel bubbles, pre-flight testing, post-flight testing: they’ve all been buzz words for more than a year, and yet we seem none the wiser.

It’s half term. It’s nearly the summer. We all need a holiday. But should we go abroad?

Why didn’t we close our borders? Why did we allow holidays last summer without any Covid testing before flying and after?

And is this all just hindsight or did we not follow the evidence?

Today, we talk to Dr Adam Kucharski from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine and the WHO’s Dr Margaret Harris on the risks of flying abroad this summer.

