COP26: Johnson makes last-ditch ‘get on and do it’ plea to world leaders

The draft deal is on the table and now the real horse trading on emissions has begun.

Perhaps the grim numbers put out yesterday by the Climate Action Tracker will shame reluctant leaders into greater action.

That was the prime minister’s hope. He returned to Glasgow to plead with colleagues not to bury the ultimate goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees.

But gone was the usual boosterism, and Mr Johnson, distracted by the political climate in Westminster, sounded at one stage as if he was rolling out the carpet for failure.