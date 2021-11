“The world is willing us on to be bold, we will succeed or fail as one.”

COP26 president Alok Sharma appealing to the almost 200 nations represented here this afternoon to reach a groundbreaking climate deal, as they all get one last chance to have their say.

China has already described the draft text as “by no means perfect,” while India is unhappy with plans to phase out coal and most fossil fuel subsidies.

After two weeks and an extra day, it’s not over until the final communique is signed..