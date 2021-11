Enough of burning and drilling and mining – we are digging our own graves: the warning from the UN chief on the first day of this summit could hardly have been starker.

It was a sentiment echoed by many of those world leaders today, from Boris Johnson to President Biden, all of them pushing home the central message: the time for action is now, or this way lies catastrophe for the whole world.

This as India pledged setting a target to reduce greenhouse emissions to “net zero” but only by 2070.