COP26: Financial system to be ‘rewired’ for net zero, says Sunak

In Glasgow, after all the pledges to protect the planet and ensure a greener future, the talk has turned to how to pay for it all.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has issued a challenge to make the UK the world’s first carbon-neutral financial centre, requiring firms to set out in detail how they will move towards becoming net zero by 2050.

And trillions of dollars in private capital has been committed to help reach those targets too, thanks to a coalition of international financial companies. But it’s all about the details.

