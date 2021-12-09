Climate change adverts watered down for COP26 by major airports and train stations

When world leaders gathered in Glasgow at COP 26 last month, it was very clear what they were there to do – commit to urgent action to avert climate catastrophe.

But an advertising campaign designed to greet the delegates on arrival, with images of people on the climate frontline, was deemed too political, alarming and even sinister by major airports and train stations.

Channel 4 News has seen correspondence that shows how imagery was rejected and wording changed – leaving the adverts watered down and sanitised.